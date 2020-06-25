Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

On the Job: Honeywell hiring variety of positions at Smithfield plant

On the Job

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, personal protective equipment (PPE) has been critical for combatting the spread of the virus.

One local company, Honeywell, has become a global leader in manufacturing PPE, creating many essential N95 masks right here in Rhode Island. The company typically makes safety glasses and face shields.

They are looking for temporary assembly workers to full-time engineers and the skills and qualifications vary.

In the above video, Angely Francis, HR Manager of Honeywell, joined Eyewitness News on a Zoom interview to discuss the positions the company is currently hiring for.

Applicants should apply here »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com