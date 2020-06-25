On the Job: Honeywell hiring variety of positions at Smithfield plant

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, personal protective equipment (PPE) has been critical for combatting the spread of the virus.

One local company, Honeywell, has become a global leader in manufacturing PPE, creating many essential N95 masks right here in Rhode Island. The company typically makes safety glasses and face shields.

They are looking for temporary assembly workers to full-time engineers and the skills and qualifications vary.

In the above video, Angely Francis, HR Manager of Honeywell, joined Eyewitness News on a Zoom interview to discuss the positions the company is currently hiring for.

Applicants should apply here »