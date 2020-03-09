On the Job: Home Depot gearing up for busy spring season

Live Now
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Spring is less than two weeks away. And, as people begin thinking about home improvement projects in the backyard and around the house, The Home Depot is getting ready for increasing business.

To register for The Home Depot recruiting event, visit skillsforri.com/homedepot. To apply to any Home Depot job you can visit careers.homedepot.com.

In the above video, Ted Beahm, district human resources manager for Home Depot, joined Eyewitness News This Morning to discuss the positions the home improvement chain is looking to fill.

