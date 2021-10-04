On the Job: High Purity New England looking to fill 150 positions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s economy is on the rebound and thousands of jobs are currently available in the Ocean State.

12 News continues to bring you employers who are hiring, including High Purity New England.

High Purity New England is a locally owned biopharmaceutical solutions company located in Smithfield. They work with biopharmaceutical companies to supply them with products, like single-use assemblies, pumps, sensors, and other products that are used in all stages of drug, vaccine, and therapeutic development.

The company’s mission is to ensure that biopharma companies have the right solutions to advance their research and drug development for different conditions such as ovarian cancer, COVID-19, leukemia, and more.

They are opening a new location in December and need to hire 150 people to help staff the new building.

They’re looking for people who enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, have strong communication skills, and are extremely detail-oriented. Due to the variety of open positions, the qualifications may vary.

In the above video, Mark Sitcoske, CEO of High Purity New England, and Jennifer Blose, HR Manager, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.