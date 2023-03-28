EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employers who are currently hiring.

Skills for Rhode Island’s Future (SkillsRI) is a non-profit, statewide, workforce intermediary that works to help unemployed and underemployed Rhode Islanders get a good job.

SkillsRI is hosting a Health & Human Services Career Day Event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rhode Island Nursing Education Center in Providence.

The event is designed to educate Rhode Islanders and inspire those looking for a career in the health and human services industry.

The event is for high school students looking to explore careers, educators looking to support students interested in careers in the field, CTE teachers, and adults looking for jobs or looking to switch careers.

Jobs can range from psychology, direct service professionals, and healthcare, to social work, correctional treatment specialists and public health educators.

Those who are interested can register online or call (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, Nina Pande, Executive Director at Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, joined 12 News This Morning to chat about the upcoming event.