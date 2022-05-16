EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

General Stanton Inn is a historic establishment that welcomed its first guests in 1740 and is now a premier boutique-style Inn in Charlestown.

As the summer season approaches, they are looking to hire servers and dishwashers.

Servers with experience can earn up to $20,000 this summer and dishwashers who stay throughout the summer will receive a $500 bonus.

Those who are interested can apply online or connect with a recruiter over the phone by calling (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, David Moore, Owner of The General Stanton Inn, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.