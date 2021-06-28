On the Job: Fidelity Investments looking to hire

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the state reopens, many Rhode Islanders are looking to get back to work, so 12 News has teamed up with the Department of Labor and Training to bring you employers who are currently hiring.

Fidelity Investments is looking to hire at all levels, from entry-level to leadership positions. They are full-time client-facing roles or leadership positions that help support the client-facing associates.

The company helps more than 35 million people to ensure they have financial health and stability and to save for the things that matter most to them.

In the above video, Sara DeSilva, Head of Regional Center Strategy for Fidelity Investments, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.

