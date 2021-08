EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Saturday, Sept. 4, the federal programs distributing extra unemployment benefits to claimants will come to an end.

In the above video, Matt Weldon, director of the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, and Nina Pande, executive director of Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, join 12 News This Morning to discuss what resources are available to the thousands of Rhode Islanders who are affected by this.