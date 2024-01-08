EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employers who are currently hiring.

Skills for Rhode Island’s Future (SkillsRI) is a non-profit, statewide, workforce intermediary that works to help unemployed and underemployed Rhode Islanders gain employment and access to economic mobility.

SkillsRI runs the state’s PrepareRI internship programs for rising high school seniors to provide work-based learning opportunities to ensure students have the skills they need to gain employment.

They help students interested in all industries but the top career choices are in STEM, health science, law and public safety, and business management.

Participating employers can help students by providing access to internships that will help them earn up to $4,200 for their experience, learn what it’s like to work and learn in a career area of their interest, and make valuable and meaningful connections in the business community.

Interested employers can contact SkillsRI by email or by calling (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, Dennis Bouchard, Client Service Specialist at Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, joined 12 News This Morning, to chat about the company and its open positions.