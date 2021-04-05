On the Job: Electric Boat looking to fill hundreds of roles

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Rhode Islanders remain out of work due to COVID-19 so 12 News continues to help you find employers who are currently hiring.

Electric Boat designs, constructs and provides life cycle support to the world’s finest submarines and is currently looking to fill open positions at the Quonset Point facility in North Kingstown as well as the Groton, Conn. facility.

They have hundreds of openings in hourly trade roles, with the largest need being in welders and shipfitters. For salaried positions, they are hiring managers.

For many of these roles, no experience is needed, they will train you. Electric Boat also partners with the state’s Real Jobs RI workforce program to offer free training to Rhode Islanders.

In the above video, Taylor Jordan, Talent Acquisition Representative at Electric Boat, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.