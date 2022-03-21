EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island’s economy continues to recover, 12 News is showcasing local employers who are hiring.

Electric Boat has been the primary builder of submarines for the United States Navy for the past 120 years.

Their main facilities are located in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, and Groton, Connecticut, and they also have an engineering facility in New London, Connecticut.

They are currently hiring for a variety of roles, focusing mainly on trade support positions including welders, pipefitters, and shipfitters.

Those who are interested are encouraged to apply online.

In the above video, Brian Howard, Electric Boat’s director of human resources, joins 12 News This Morning to chat about the company and its open positions.