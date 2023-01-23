EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

Electric Boat has been the primary builder of submarines for the United States Navy for the past 120 years.

Their main facilities are located in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, and Groton, Connecticut, and they also have an engineering facility in New London, Connecticut.

They are currently hiring for a variety of roles, focusing mainly on trade support positions including welders, machinists, pipefitters and shipfitters.

They don’t require specific experience because they offer robust training programs for all new employees to complete in their initial months of employment.

Those who are interested are encouraged to apply online.

They are also holding a job fair at CCRI’s Knight Campus in Warwick on Saturday from 9 a.m. to Noon, where job seekers can interview on the spot for several entry-level trade positions. No pre-registration is required.

In the above video, Christopher Hernandez, Staffing Representative at Electric Boat, joined 12 News This Morning to chat about the company and its open positions.