EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employers who are currently hiring.

Dr. Day Care’s mission is to provide family, youth, and child services in a safe, structured and nurturing environment. Their programs serve children ages 6 weeks through 12 years old.

They are looking to hire teacher assistants and lead teachers for infant, toddler and preschool classrooms across all their sites in Rhode Island.

Lead teacher candidates must have experience and a certification or degree in early education. Prior experience is not required for the teacher assistant position.

Those interested in applying can do so online.

In the above video, Hailey L’Heureux, Assistant Administrator & Educational Coordinator at Dr. Day Care, joined 12 News This Morning to chat about the company and its open positions.