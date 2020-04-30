1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: It’s Good News! Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

On the Job: DLT, SkillsRI say hundreds of jobs available in RI

On the Job

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Weekly jobless claims are set to be released later this morning and it could show some 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes nearly 200,000 Rhode Islanders, but despite those job losses, state officials say there are plenty of jobs still available.

Employers across Rhode Island looking to hire, and job seekers looking for employment opportunities can visit backtowork.skillsforri.com.

In the above video, Scott Jensen from the Department of Labor and Training and Nina Pande from Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, joined Eyewitness News on a Zoom interview to discuss how they’re connecting jobseekers with opportunities amid the coronavirus crisis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com