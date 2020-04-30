On the Job: DLT, SkillsRI say hundreds of jobs available in RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Weekly jobless claims are set to be released later this morning and it could show some 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes nearly 200,000 Rhode Islanders, but despite those job losses, state officials say there are plenty of jobs still available.

Employers across Rhode Island looking to hire, and job seekers looking for employment opportunities can visit backtowork.skillsforri.com.

In the above video, Scott Jensen from the Department of Labor and Training and Nina Pande from Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, joined Eyewitness News on a Zoom interview to discuss how they’re connecting jobseekers with opportunities amid the coronavirus crisis.