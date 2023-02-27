EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

The Cooley Group is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative, sustainable and high-performance engineered membranes used in a variety of applications.

They are currently looking for machine operators to work the knitting, weaving and extrusion machines at both their Cranston and Pawtucket locations.

The company has a training program to ensure new team members are successful in their positions.

Those who are interested are encouraged to apply online or by connecting with a SkillsRI recruiter over the phone by calling (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, Megan Herne, Director of HR and Social Responsibility at the Cooley Group, joined 12 News This Morning to chat about the company and its open positions.