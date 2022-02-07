On the Job: Citizens Bank launches program to add more neurodiverse colleagues

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the last few weeks, Rhode Island has added hundreds of jobs as the economy continues to recover in the wake of the pandemic.

Citizens Bank offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions.

In 2021, they launched a program called “Autism at Work” to increase colleagues who are neurodiverse in their workforce and provide meaningful employment opportunities that utilize their unique strengths.

They have job opportunities available in anti-money laundering. Candidates should have at least one year of banking experience with basic knowledge of banking and bank systems. A high school diploma is required. An associate’s or bachelor’s degree in any field is encouraged, but not required.

They also have roles in technology for software and cloud engineering that are part of their campus recruiting. For these roles, they are focused on identifying college seniors who are on the autism spectrum as well as other neurodiverse college seniors or recent graduates with degrees in a tech field.

In the above video, Rasanah Goss, head of diversity recruiting strategy & partnerships at Citizens, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss their recently launched program to recruit more neurodiverse colleagues.