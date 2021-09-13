On the Job: Chartercare Health looking to hire RNs, CNAs

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — About 46,000 Rhode Islanders were cut off from federal unemployment benefits last week, so the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training is helping job seekers get back to work by connecting them with employers who are hiring right now.

Chartercare Health Partners’ mission is to ensure that residents of Rhode Island receive exceptional quality care at the right time, in the right setting, and with the utmost compassion and efficiency.

They currently have multiple clinical and non-clinical positions across all departments but their highest needs right now are registered nurses (RN) and certified nursing assistants (CNA).

For the RN positions, they are also currently offering sign-on bonuses ranging from $3,000 to $20,000, depending on your experience.

In the above video, Ellie Milo, chief nursing director from Chartercare Health Partners, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.