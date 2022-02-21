EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island’s economy continues to recover, 12 News continues to bring you employers who are hiring.

Charcuterie Artisans supplies major retailers, restaurants, and foodservice customers with the highest quality Italian-style cured meats available.

They are currently looking to fill multiple production positions at their facility in Mapleville, particularly for Production Associates and Skilled Trimmers to work in the Deboning department.

Those who are interested in applying are urged to contact their HR Department at (401) 371-2224.

In the above video, Mary Martinez, Director of Regulatory Compliance at Charcuterie Artisians, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.