On the Job: Certified nursing assistant opportunities available in RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department announced nearly three million more Americans have filed for unemployment, raising total layoffs since the virus struck to 36 million.

Last month, the nation’s unemployment rate spiked to its highest point since the Great Depression.

Eyewitness News has teamed up with the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training to bring you stories of companies who are now hiring to help some of you get back on the job.

Medical workers are currently in high-demand these days due to the coronavirus pandemic and there are plenty of certified nursing assistant opportunities across Rhode Island.

In the above video, Chris Nault, Director of Long Term Care at Nursing Placement joined Eyewitness News on a Zoom interview to discuss Certified Nursing Assistant opportunities for viewers watching at home.

Applicants should apply through Skills for Rhode Island’s Future.