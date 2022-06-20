EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

Central Falls is hosting a job fair on Monday, June 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rhode Island College Workforce Development Hub on Dexter Street.

It’s part of a test program called “Have Jobs Will Travel” which brings industries to meet potential employees with employers located at Quonset Point.

A number of companies will be at the job fair including Toray Plastics, Cargill, Thales, Electric Boat and more.

These companies are looking for dedicated and hardworking individuals with a range of skill levels. It’s also a great opportunity for graduating seniors.

Jobseekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and be prepared to speak with employers about their skills and experience.

In the above video, Pablo Rodriguez Masjoan, Small Business Assistance & Workforce Development Coordinator for the City of Central Falls, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.