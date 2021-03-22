On the Job: Cargrill looking to fill about 500 positions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Rhode Islanders are still out of work due to COVID-19 so 12 News is here to help you find employers who are currently hiring.

Cargrill is a global organization operating in more than 70 countries and employing over 160,000 people.

In Rhode Island, there are close to 500 positions that need to be filled for a range of openings such as: General Production, General Operator- Machine Operator, Saw Operator, Shipping and Receiving Associates, Dry Goods Attendant, FSQR Technician, Electrician, Operations Supervisor, and Custodian

In the above video, Sebastian Moore, Senior HR Employee Relations Specialist at Cargrill in North Kingstown, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.

