On the Job: Care New England looking to hire heathcare workers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Rhode Islanders are out of work due to COVID-19, but one field that has had hiring needs throughout the pandemic is healthcare.

Care New England is looking to hire many different roles but most of the openings are in nursing, and also mental health workers, case managers, and clinicians/therapists both at The Providence Center & Butler Hospital.

In the above video, Sandra Victorino, Director of Workforce Development, Diversity Inclusion and Community Relations at Care New England joined 12 News on a Zoom call to explain who they are looking for to fill the open roles.

