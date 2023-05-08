EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employers who are currently hiring.

Care New England is hiring nurses, medical assistants, CNAs, mental health workers, case managers, medical technologists, technicians, program and clinical therapists, and environmental service technicians.

Care New England, the second largest hospital system in Rhode Island, is the parent organization of Butler Hospital, Kent Hospital, Women & Infants, Care New England Medical Group, the VNA of Care New England, The Providence Center, and Integra.

Full-time employees receive substantial paid time off, competitive wages, and comprehensive health coverage, according to Care New England. Qualifications vary by position.

In the above video, Care New England’s Steve Parrillo, director of talent acquisition and human resources, joined 12 News This Morning to chat about the company and its open positions.