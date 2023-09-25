EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employers who are currently hiring.

Cadence Academy Preschool, part of the Cadence Education family, serves infants to school-aged children in more than 25 locations across Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

They are currently hiring teachers in all age groups as well as teacher assistants. They are looking for experienced, passionate educators who love children and are enthusiastic about child development and learning.

Those who are interested in applying can do so online.

In the above video, Tracy Martin Turgeon, Regional Director, at Cadence Academy Preschool, joined 12 News This Morning to chat about the company and its open positions.