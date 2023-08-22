EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employers who are currently hiring.

Brown Surgical Associates provides world-class surgical and patient care in both inpatient and outpatient settings to serve the people of Rhode Island and Southern New England.

They looking to hire medical secretaries with experience in a medical or clinical setting, knowledge of medical terminology, and office procedures.

Benefits include paid time off, affordable medical/dental/vision coverage, retirement savings plans with company match, and referral bonuses.

Job seekers can apply online or speak to a recruiter by calling (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, Paul Lamarre, Human Resources Business Partner at Brown Surgical Associates, joined 12 News This Morning to chat about the company and its open positions.