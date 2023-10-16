EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employers who are currently hiring.

Brown Medicine is one of the largest nonprofits, academic, and multi-specialty medical groups in Rhode Island with practice locations in Providence and surrounding communities.

They are currently hiring Medical Secretaries and Medical Assistants. They are looking for entry-level Medical Secretaries who are willing to train on the job, as well as Medical Assistants who have taken and completed Medical Assistant courses and certifications.

Benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance plans, and a fantastic 401k retirement plan. Every year, we have an employee appreciation week, celebrating employees who have been with us for 5 years or more with service awards.

Medical Secretary job seekers can apply online at jobs.skillsforri.com or speak to a recruiter by calling (401) 680-5960. To apply online for a Medical Assistant position visit https://brownmed.org/careers/.

In the above video, Christine Ellingwood, Senior HR Business Partner, at Brown Medicine, joined 12 News This Morning to chat about the company and its open positions.