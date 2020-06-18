On the Job: Bradford Soap Works looking to hire

Live Now
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department announced another 1.5 million more laid-off workers filed for unemployment benefits in America.

Eyewitness News has teamed up with the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training to bring you stories of companies who are now hiring to help some of you get back on the job.

One of the most important things we can do to combat the coronavirus is washing our hands.

Applicants should apply through Skills for Rhode Island’s Future.

In the above video, Jessica Neubauer, the Director of People and Engagement at Bradford Soap Works, joined Eyewitness News on a Zoom interview to discuss the positions the company is currently looking for.

