EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island’s economy continues to recover, 12 News is showcasing local employers who are hiring.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) is hiring a variety of roles across industries including health advocates, bilingual case managers, sales and product specialists, and a public relations manager.
BCBSRI is a non-profit, community-focused health plan with the goal of making high-quality healthcare more affordable and accessible for Rhode Islanders.
Qualifications vary based on each role, but in general, are looking for:
- Individuals who are bilingual — predominately Spanish and/or Portuguese
- Students and graduates who are ready to get started in their career
- Hardworking individuals who are motivated by BCBSRI’s mission to support the community
Anyone interested in applying is urged to go online or connect with a SkillsRI recruiter over the phone by calling (401) 680-5960.
In the above video, Jess Nunez, HR Business Partner at Blue Cross Blue Shield of RI, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.