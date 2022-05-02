EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island’s economy continues to recover, 12 News is showcasing local employers who are hiring.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) is hiring a variety of roles across industries including health advocates, bilingual case managers, sales and product specialists, and a public relations manager.

BCBSRI is a non-profit, community-focused health plan with the goal of making high-quality healthcare more affordable and accessible for Rhode Islanders.

Qualifications vary based on each role, but in general, are looking for:

Individuals who are bilingual — predominately Spanish and/or Portuguese

Students and graduates who are ready to get started in their career

Hardworking individuals who are motivated by BCBSRI’s mission to support the community

Anyone interested in applying is urged to go online or connect with a SkillsRI recruiter over the phone by calling (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, Jess Nunez, HR Business Partner at Blue Cross Blue Shield of RI, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.