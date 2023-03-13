EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

Bay Computer Associates is a product design firm located in Cranston that has served the community for more than 30 years.

They are looking to hire computer engineers, electrical engineers and computer science engineers. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree or higher from an ABET-accredited university.

Full-time employees are offered comprehensive health benefits, bonuses based on merit and Friday hours where team members get to work a half day from home.

Those who are interested in applying can do so online or by connecting with a SkillsRI recruiter over the phone by calling (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, Shaun Hawkins, Business Manager at Bay Computer Associates, joined 12 News This Morning to chat about the company and its open positions.