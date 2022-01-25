On the Job: AstroNova Inc. hiring multiple positions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island’s economy continues to recover, 12 News partnered up with AstroNova Inc. to talk about their open positions.

AstroNova is a global manufacturing company headquartered in West Warwick. It has two business segments that are split between product identification, and test and measurement, which holds their aerospace business unit.

They are looking to hire for the roles of Electronics Technicians, Machine Operators, Electromechanical Production Assemblers, Shipper-Receivers and more. Full training programs are offered for new hires.

AstroNova was an honoree for 2021’s “Healthiest Employer” by Providence Business News.

In the above video, Megan Herne, human resources manager at AstroNova Inc., joins 12 News to discuss their available job openings.