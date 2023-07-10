EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News is back bringing you Rhode Island employers who are currently hiring.

Apple Rehab Clipper is a family-owned and operated nursing facility and rehab company that treats residents and staff like family, ensuring superior care.

They are currently hiring Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and Registered Nurses (RNs).

Experience in skilled nursing facilities and long-term care is a plus, but new graduates and returning workers are encouraged to apply.

CNA job seekers can apply online at jobs.skillsforri.com or speak to a recruiter by calling (401) 680-5960. To apply for LPN and RN roles, visit Apple Rehab’s website.

In the above video, Suzan Miller, Administrator at Apple Rehab Clipper, joined 12 News This Morning to chat about the company and its open positions.