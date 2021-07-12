On the Job: AAA Northeast looking to hire a variety of positions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island reopens, more and more jobs are being added to the workforce so 12 News has teamed up with the Department of Labor and Training to bring you employers who are currently hiring.

AAA Northeast is one of the largest and most innovative not-for-profit organizations. Services include automotive services, financial services, insurance, and travel.

Although a bulk of hiring is for roadside assistance and towing, there are also a variety of other job opportunities for a variety of skillsets.

The current openings in Rhode Island are for:

  • Road Service – Call center and dispatch
  • Insurance – call center and sales agents
  • Travel
  • Branch – sales and service
  • Fleet Technicians
  • Driving School
  • Management roles
  • Accounting
  • Marketing
  • IT

In the above video, Diana Gugliotta, the Senior Manager of Public Affairs at AAA Northeast, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.

