EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island’s economy continues to recover, 12 News is showcasing local employers who are hiring.

AAA Northeast is one of the largest and most innovative non-profit organizations. Services include automotive services, financial services, insurance, and travel.

They are currently hiring for call center and dispatch roles for Roadside Service, call center and sales agents for their Insurance sector, sales and service roles for their Travel branch and also fleet technicians. Additionally, they are also hiring for driving school management roles, accounting, marketing, and IT.

For call center and service roles, AAA Northeast is looking for people with a high school diploma and a minimum of one year of experience. Overall, they are looking for diverse candidates who have a passion for helping and serving others.

Anyone interested in applying is urged to go online.

In the above video, Diana Gugliotta, the Senior Manager of Public Affairs at AAA Northeast, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.