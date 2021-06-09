Join the First Student team

As the academic year winds down the need for Bus Drivers remains and joining the team at First Student could be the right fit for you. Currently, they are looking for Drivers and Monitors especially as Summer Camps and extending Schooling continues into the coming months. Furthermore, beyond the next months they are training now for September, as well, as all schools resume in person learning throughout the state.

This morning on “The Rhode Show” First Student’s Regional Vice President Bill Roche joined us live to discuss their various positions and what the company is all about; including their competitive wages, terrific benefits and your chance to be part of a winning team atmosphere.

To learn more, visit: https://firststudentinc.com/careers/

