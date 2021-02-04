First Student is Hiring

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The coronavirus pandemic has put the workforce in a period of transition with new jobs popping up, and companies adapting to the new digital economy.

To address the growing skills gap, and equip students with the skills needed to succeed in the evolving workforce, there is a new, free portal designed to connect R.I. public and charter school students to work-based learning and career exploration opportunities in the classroom.