On the Job: PrepareRI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The PrepareRI Internship Program provides paid summer internships to current high school juniors, who also have the opportunity to earn up to four college credits at no cost.

In the above video, Skills for Rhode Island’s Future Executice Director Nina Pande joins Eyewitness News This Morning live in studio to discuss the company, its mission, and the open positions it’s looking to fill. Also Mallory Alves, Mount Hope High School (Bristol) and Victor Cabrera-Sanchez, Evolutions High School (Providence), both have participated in the program.