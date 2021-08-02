More starting to think about their financial future due to pandemic

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —The pandemic has changed a lot about how we see our health and how we prepare for the future.

This has caused more young people than usual to start thinking about wills and estate plans.

Local financial professional Jeff Massey from Massey and Associates said an estate plan is a plan to manage your assets if you die or become incapacitated. You decide how you want to distribute, preserve and manage your estate.

There are several steps in creating an estate plan and Massey recommends using this time many are still working from home to complete each one.

Whether you’re in your 20s or just a few years from retirement, it’s never too early or too late to start planning.

Here is how you can start building your estate plan:

Set Up Trusts

Write a Will

Decide on a Financial Power of Attorney

Name a Health Care Power of Attorney

Advance Healthcare Directive

In the video above, Massey joined 12 News This Morning on a Zoom call to go in-depth about why having an estate plan is so important, and how to start building yours.