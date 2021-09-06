Local financial expert explains why you may want to consider ‘partial retirement’

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The pandemic has changed or even halted retirement plans for some Americans.

For people looking to ease into retirement, there is another way to cut back on hours and still earn money to pay bills.

Jeff Massey from Jeff Massey and Associates spoke with 12 News and said partial retirement could look like keeping the same job but dropping down to part-time, but also said it could be a complete transition from a career to a hobby with a paycheck.

