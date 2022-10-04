WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island officials will be in Woonsocket Tuesday morning at a grand opening ceremony for the Woonsocket Education Center.

The ceremony marks the transformation of the third floor of a vacant and former mill building at 115 Main Street into a much-needed workforce and job skills training center.

It will be managed by the Rhode Island Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner and is modeled after a center in Westerly that opened in 2017.

Currently, the Community College of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College and New England Institute of Technology are using the classrooms for coursework and training.

How cool is this! In particular, I love this replica store to learn how to work in a @cvspharmacy ! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/pPpch0dnFS — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) October 4, 2022

Any company can rent out space for seminars or training and can work with higher education partners. One example is CVS, which opened a Workforce Innovation Talent Center that features a CVS Pharmacy simulated retail environment for hands-on career skills training in high-demand fields.

The Woonsocket Education Center’s mission is, “to increase educational attainment by offering a range of high-quality curricula that is responsive to employer and community needs in northern Rhode Island.”

Gov. Dan Mckee, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and other local and state leaders will be at the grand opening.