CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Looking for a job?

The city of Central Falls is hosting a community job fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Rhode Island College Workforce Development Hub on Dexter Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees will have a chance to connect with employers from a variety of industries, such as health care, manufacturing, customer service, hospitality, insurance and banking.

Organizers say the employers in attendance will include:

Rhode Island FC

Navigant Credit Union

High Purity New England

BayCoast Bank

Amica Insurance

Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort

City Personnel, Inc.

Staffing and Recruiting Specialists

Community Care Alliance

Dr. Day Care Learning Center

Landmark Medical Center

Rhode Island Energy

Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors

Progreso Latino

Rhode Island College

Department of Labor and Training

The fair is free and anyone can attend.