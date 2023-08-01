CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Looking for a job?
The city of Central Falls is hosting a community job fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Rhode Island College Workforce Development Hub on Dexter Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Attendees will have a chance to connect with employers from a variety of industries, such as health care, manufacturing, customer service, hospitality, insurance and banking.
Organizers say the employers in attendance will include:
- Rhode Island FC
- Navigant Credit Union
- High Purity New England
- BayCoast Bank
- Amica Insurance
- Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort
- City Personnel, Inc.
- Staffing and Recruiting Specialists
- Community Care Alliance
- Dr. Day Care Learning Center
- Landmark Medical Center
- Rhode Island Energy
- Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors
- Progreso Latino
- Rhode Island College
- Department of Labor and Training
The fair is free and anyone can attend.