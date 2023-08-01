CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Looking for a job?

The city of Central Falls is hosting a community job fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Rhode Island College Workforce Development Hub on Dexter Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees will have a chance to connect with employers from a variety of industries, such as health care, manufacturing, customer service, hospitality, insurance and banking.

Organizers say the employers in attendance will include:

  • Rhode Island FC
  • Navigant Credit Union
  • High Purity New England
  • BayCoast Bank
  • Amica Insurance
  • Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort
  • City Personnel, Inc.
  • Staffing and Recruiting Specialists
  • Community Care Alliance
  • Dr. Day Care Learning Center
  • Landmark Medical Center
  • Rhode Island Energy
  • Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors
  • Progreso Latino
  • Rhode Island College
  • Department of Labor and Training

The fair is free and anyone can attend.