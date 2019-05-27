Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic 2019

Since the event’s inception, and again for its eighth year, WPRI 12 & FOX Providence is a proud media sponsor of the 8th Annual Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic. In his efforts to support local deserving organizations, Jeffrey Osborne has again engaged some of the most successful names in the entertainment and sports worlds for this annual series of charitable events.

The 2019 Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic will be July 28-30 and held at Twin River Casino and Ledgemont Country Club. Celebrities and guests will attend an opening day All-Star Celebrity Comedy Show at the Twin River Casino Event Center on Sunday July 28. Day two will feature a Red Carpet Welcome Reception at the Event Center at Twin River Casino followed by the Celebrity- Amateur golf outing at the Ledgemont Country Club on Tuesday.

The event is set to conclude with a Charity Champions Dinner Gala featuring live music from Jeffrey Osborne and his invited friends at the Ledgemont Country Club.

There will be musical performances and celebrities having fun with guests ongoing throughout the three-day event.

OFFICIAL EVENT SITE: JeffreyOsborneClassic.com

Celebrity Participants

In his efforts to support these deserving organizations, Jeffrey Osborne continues to engage some of the most successful names in entertainment and sports for this 8th Annual Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic. Celebrities invited this year include Ice Cube, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Smokey Robinson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Bill Walton, Charles Barkley, Ozzie Smith, Rick Barry, Cedric the Entertainer, Danny Ainge, Chris Tucker, Eddie Levert, The O’Jays, Johnny Gill (New Edition), George Lopez, Doc Rivers, Eddie Murray, Barry Bonds, Paul Pierce, Pat Riley, Reggie Jackson, Sinbad, Ahmad Rashad, Franco Harris, Norman Nixon, Eric Dickerson, James Worthy, Byron Scott, Reggie Theus, Shanice Wilson, Joe Morgan, Cedric Maxwell, John Havlicek, Doris Burke, Claudia Jordan, Deondre Whitfield, Sally Richardson Whitfield, Ed Cooley, Flex Alexander, Kevin Stacom, Joe Hassett, Tim Welsh, Ty Law, Andre Tippet, Michaela Johnson, Jay Harris (ESPN), Willie McGinest, and many more.

Hand Me the Mic Singing Competition

Jeffrey Osborne has also announced the return of his Hand Me the Mic talent search competition as part of the 2019 events. Local youth ages 13-19 are called to join the singing audition for a $10,000 grand prize.

JOCC 2019 SCHEDULE

SUNDAY, JULY 28

8:00 p.m. ……………………..The Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity All-Star Comedy Explosion – Twin River Event Center

MONDAY, JULY 29

7:00 p.m. ……………………..The Jeffrey Osborne Classic Red Carpet Welcome Reception, Live & Silent Auctions, Pairings revealed & Live Entertainment – Twin River Event Center (Sponsor VIP Reception @ 6:00 pm)

TUESDAY, JULY 30

9:00 a.m …………………….The Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity-Amateur Golf Outing Registration & Brunch – Ledgemont Country Club

11:00 a.m. ……………………Celebrity-Amateur Golf Outing Shotgun Start – Ledgemont Country Club

7:00 p.m……………………….Charity Champions Dinner Gala featuring live music from Jeffrey Osborne and his invited Celebrity friends – Ledgemont Country Club – Club House