Photos: See what teams wore at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Summertime in Southern New England is all about of soaking up the sun at the beach or by the pool, grabbing a bite at your favorite restaurant, and visiting all kinds of attractions — but each of those things can be impacted by the weather.

While 12 News' team of meteorologists works day in and day out to keep you informed about the weather, for our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, they take a closer look at some of the more severe conditions summer can throw our way and answer your questions about the weather.