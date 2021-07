FILE – In this March 4, 2020, file photo, people wearing masks walk past the Olympic rings near the New National Stadium in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(WPRI) — Local athletes from Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts are currently competing in the Japan 2020 games.

Barrington’s Anders Weiss and his team took fifth place in their A final race in Rowing.

Providence’s Stuart McNay placed 8th in his first race in the men’s 470’s in sailing and then placed 12th in his second race. He is currently in 11th place heading into the 3rd race.