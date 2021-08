1. Eric Adams' victory in the New York City mayoral primary was a reminder of how much a city's politics can be reshaped by crime -- and it's possible something similar could happen in Providence as voters prepare to choose a new mayor next year. Public safety was often a second-tier issue in Providence in the 2010s, following the huge decline in offenses over prior decades. Much of that success remains: Providence Police data shows most types of crimes are down in 2021 versus the five-year average. But homicides have doubled, car thefts are up 40%, and weapons offenses are up 28%. “Safety is very much a feeling, and convincing people that they're safe with statistics just never works,” mayoral candidate Brett Smiley said on this week’s Newsmakers. “There is a sense that Providence is not safe right now.” The issue is a serious political liability for Jorge Elorza as he considers challenging Dan McKee for governor, one McKee has reinforced by arguing the mayor should be accepting more help from the state police. Elorza insisted Friday that the state police are already working with the city police but added, "Any good-faith effort from anyone who wants to be part of the solution, that's welcomed here in the city." The political effects could go beyond Elorza: City Council members who opposed this year’s budget for spending too much on the police are facing renewed scrutiny over those votes. (Nirva LaFortune, a top mayoral contender, called the spending "imprudent" at the time.) From the other side of the spectrum, any push to expand the role of law enforcement will raise the ire of progressives who see police officers as part of the problem, not the solution. Smiley is among those trying to square that circle. "Creating a safe city involves more than just police, but for me it includes police," he said.

2. For more on the causes and consequences of the national rise in urban violence, read this new story from Alec MacGillis in ProPublica: "What Philadelphia Reveals About America’s Homicide Surge."