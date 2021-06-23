Former Friar Emily Sisson preps for Olympic trials

(WPRI) — She won two NCAA individual titles and was an 11-time All American at Providence College,

But Emily Sisson’s biggest dream could become reality this weekend. 12 sports reporter JP Smollins caught up with the former friar ahead of her Olympic trials run.

“I thought I would be fine, I love running so I would be fine, but actually, at the beginning I struggled for motivation, what am I training for, but we looked at it as a time to reset and reset my body and learn how I can come out stronger, because you never have nine months without training unless you are injured, so we looked at this time to do things you usually wouldn’t have time for,” Sisson said.

Staying focused as a professional, helped by the relationships she’s developed, with new balance, and her work as an ambassador and investor in Pure, a sports nutrition company.



“Emily’s opportunity to earn at spot on team USA received a big boost last week when four-time national champion Molly Huddle pulled out because of injury. Sisson’s top time is 3rd best among the runners who have declared for the race giving her a great chance to become the 12-th friar track Olympian.

“It’s going to be a deep competitive field, so have to go in confident but respectful of your competition knowing what need to do on the day and give it the best shot you can, is how I’m looking at it so it’s going to be tough, it’s going to be good,” Sisson said.

