In the kitchen: Taso

Garden of Eve is sharing a Caribbean recipe for Taso.

Ingredients: 1kg of goat meat (shoulder), (cut into 1 to 3 cm cubes)

1/2 cup of shallots, (chopped)

3/4 cups of orange juice

1 large onion, (chopped)

1/2 cup of lime or lemon juice

4 to 8 garlic cloves, (chopped)

1 green and 1 red bell peppers, (finely chopped)

1 cup of bitter orange and lemon juice

Grinded cloves

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon of thyme

1 teaspoon of parsley

1/2 cup of vegetable oil



Cooking Instructions:1. Place meat in a bowl together with the onions, orange and lemon juice. Gently massage the juices and onions into the meat so that the maximum flavor can be absorbed, then cover and leave to marinate in the fridge for 4 – 8 hours.

2. Transfer meat (with juices & onion) to a saucepan, cover with water and heat to boiling point. Reduce heat, cover and let simmer until meat is cooked through and soft. Be careful not to cook over too high heat as this will make the meat tough.

3. Heat oil in a frying pan until a cube of bread browns within seconds, then add meat and fry until crisp and browned on the outside. This will go very quickly – a few seconds and the meat will be done.





