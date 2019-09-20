Hot Topics in the Rhody Roundup 9/20

It’s Friday which means it’s time to chat all of this week’s hottest topics with our Rhody Roundup panel. Here to help is Founder & CEO of StyleWeek, Rosie Ortiz, President & CEO of Go Providence, Kristen Adamo and travel writer, Julie Tremaine!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

