Live Now /
Watch The Rhode Show

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Hot Topics in the Rhody Roundup 9/20

It’s Friday which means it’s time to chat all of this week’s hottest topics with our Rhody Roundup panel. Here to help is Founder & CEO of StyleWeek, Rosie Ortiz, President & CEO of Go Providence, Kristen Adamo and travel writer, Julie Tremaine!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams