Live Now
WATCH 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook
Home for the Holidays on WPRI.com

Thanksgiving 2019: Weather and travel resources you need for the holiday

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) — Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and many Southern New Englanders are already starting to get out of Dodge for the holiday.

Eyewitness News has several resources that can help make sure your holiday is as safe and smooth as possible whether you’re traveling or staying at home.

Holiday Weather Forecast

Looking ahead to next week: Locally, it looks like we’ll be able to dodge any major storms ahead of Thanksgiving. We have a few rain showers in the forecast on Wednesday, followed by a dry, cool and breezy Turkey Day.

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Mobile Apps

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7 Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Millions of people – whether by plane, train or automobile – travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Here are some resources to help you get to your destination safely and on time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com