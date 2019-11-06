Starbucks, Dunkin’ roll out new holiday cups

(CNN/CBS) — Over the years, it’s become a sign of the holiday season – the holiday cups at two of the country’s big coffee chains.
Dunkin’s holiday cups will be available nationwide starting Wednesday.
For the first time, Dunkin’ cups will feature the brand’s iconic bright pink color, winter snowflakes and “a joyful word that represents the spirit of the season (Dunkin’-style!), such as celebratin’, sleighin’, wrappin’, dashin’ and more.”
With the cups also come a holiday menu including Peppermint Mocha flavored coffee, new Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte, and other seasonal flavors like gingerbread and white chocolate.
Starbucks will release its 2019 holiday cups Thursday to mark the beginning of the holiday season. This year there are four new designs: Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes, and Candy Cane Stripe. They are expected to be back in stores Thursday.
The coffee chain is also selling five specialty holiday drinks this year – including peppermint mocha, eggnog latte, and caramel brulee latte.
The company said customers who order a holiday beverage will receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup. Those who bring back their 2019 reusable cups after 2 p.m. from Nov. 7 through Jan. 7 will get 50 cents off their handcrafted grande (16-ounce) holiday beverage.
A Starbucks executive said the seasonal offerings help boost sales by getting customers into the spirit of the season.
And get this – Starbucks teamed up with Seattle-based Alaska Airlines to give priority boarding to passengers holding the chain’s holiday cups. The “Espresso Lane” begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.
