An abundance of generosity: Toys for Tots donation overflow WPRI 12 lobby

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A truckload of toys donated by generous WPRI 12 viewers is on its way to kids in need for the holiday.

Employees launched a bucket brigade Monday morning to load Toys for Tots donations onto the Cardi’s truck waiting outside the station’s Catamore Boulevard studios.

It took nearly 30 minutes to empty the lobby that was filled to the brim with toys ranging from dolls and puzzles to bikes and play kitchens. WPRI 12 has been a donation site for years and many employees remarked that they couldn’t remember ever having this many donations. In fact, Monday was the second truckload picked up. Marines picked up the first earlier this month.

Even though the station is no longer accepting donations, toys can be dropped off at any Cardi’s location until 12 p.m. Christmas Eve.

We thank everyone who donated for their generosity!

Home for the Holidays