‘You can’t find that anywhere else’: Small business event makes it easy to shop local

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The holiday season is here and while things are looking more normal this year, small businesses are still struggling from the effects of the pandemic.

Because of that, the organizers of the Small Business Saturday Shop RI event say it’s more important than ever that people go out and shop local.

The event at the Crown Plaza in Warwick will bring together more than 160 local vendors, giving holiday shoppers a wide array of products to choose from. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27.

More to come.